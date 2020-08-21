Maryland 13-year-old struck and killed by hockey puck during camp

A 13-year-old was attending hockey camp in Waldorf earlier this weekend when he was accidentally struck and killed by a hockey puck, according to investigators.

The Charles County sheriff’s office began investigating when they responded to the Capital Club House on Waldorf Market place for a report of an injured teenager.

When they arrived, the 13-year-old was unresponsive and wasn’t breathing.

The child was transported to a D.C. hospital, where he was placed on life support.

However, the boy died hours later.

The sheriff’s office expressed its condolences to the boy’s family and friends:

“This is such a tragic case and hurts all of us to the core. On behalf of our Agency, I want to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this young man and to let them know they are in our thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff said.

