Maryland 12-year-old brings knife to school, said it was for self-defense: Police

Published  October 17, 2025 1:12pm EDT
A knife allegedly found on a 12-year-old student at Theodore G. Davis Middle School in Waldorf. (Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Police found a knife tucked in a 12-year-old's sleeve at Theodore G. Davis Middle School on Thursday.
    • The student told police that he brought the knife to school because he thought he'd be assaulted.
    • The school district will determine potential punishment.

WALDORF, Md. - Deputies in Charles County say a 12-year-old brought a knife to school on Thursday.

What we know:

A teacher at Theodore G. Davis Middle School in Waldorf reported the incident to the sheriff's office after someone told them a student had a knife.

When they searched the 12-year-old, they found a knife hidden up his sleeve. The student allegedly told deputies that he brought the school because he thought other students were going to assault him, the department said.

Investigators said the student didn't threaten anyone with the knife, and they confiscated it.

What's next:

Charles County Public Schools will decide how the student is punished. The school resource officer will notify the county Department of Juvenile Services about the incident. 

The Source: Information in this story is from the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

