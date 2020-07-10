Maryland 10-year-old charged with arson in garage fire

A Maryland 10-year-old has been charged with arson and malicious burning in connection with a garage fire in Westminster.

Firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the 3500 block of Littlestown Pike in Westminster around 5:10 p.m. on July 9.

More than two dozen firefighters were able to control the blaze in 10 minutes.

The fire caused $14,000 in damages.

Along with malicious burning and arson, Deputy Fire Marshals charged the 10-year-old with malicious destruction of property.

He was released to the custody of his guardian.

