Maryland man violated virus order by hosting teen hotel party, Troopers say

Maryland State Police say they charged a man with violating the governor's ban on gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic by hosting a hotel room party for 10 teenagers.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say they responded to a call about underage drinking in a Carroll County hotel room Sunday night, and found 26-year-old Ryan M. Serra and 10 teenagers trying to hide by the bathroom.

The teens were all 15 to 17-years-old.

Serra was charged Monday with violating the Governor’s Executive Order limiting gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic to no more than 10 people.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Violating the executive order can mean a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

He's also charged with providing alcohol to minors.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Maryland man charged after throwing 60-person bonfire party

READ MORE: Gov. Hogan signs ‘stay-at-home’ executive order for Maryland amid coronavirus outbreak

