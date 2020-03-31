Maryland man violated virus order by hosting teen hotel party, Troopers say
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. - Maryland State Police say they charged a man with violating the governor's ban on gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic by hosting a hotel room party for 10 teenagers.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Police say they responded to a call about underage drinking in a Carroll County hotel room Sunday night, and found 26-year-old Ryan M. Serra and 10 teenagers trying to hide by the bathroom.
The teens were all 15 to 17-years-old.
Serra was charged Monday with violating the Governor’s Executive Order limiting gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic to no more than 10 people.
Violating the executive order can mean a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
He's also charged with providing alcohol to minors.
Advertisement
READ MORE: Maryland man charged after throwing 60-person bonfire party
READ MORE: Gov. Hogan signs ‘stay-at-home’ executive order for Maryland amid coronavirus outbreak