Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday Metro schedule: Rosslyn, Court House stations closed

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) shared the Rosslyn and Court House stations will be closed during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.

Free shuttle buses will be provided between all affected stations. Metro will also close segments of the blue, orange, and silver lines, between Foggy Bottom and Arlington Cemetery/Clarendon to perform infrastructure repairs and maintenance.

The four-day closure on Friday, Jan. 12 - Monday, Jan. 15, will allow Metro to address critical repairs, infrastructure improvements and other maintenance at one time. The same work would have required multiple weekends of single tracking with severe disruption to service, including some lines operating every 26 minutes or with truncated service.

Riders are advised to check the Metro schedule to help plan their travel.