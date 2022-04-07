Jimmy Kimmel reported to Capitol Police for 'threat of violence,' Marjorie Taylor Greene says

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she filed a report with Capitol Police against comedian Jimmy Kimmel over comments he made that allegedly amount to a "threat of violence."

"@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice," Greene tweeted early Wednesday evening, accompanied by video of Kimmel on his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Kimmel said in the clip of the video that Green is "especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they'll vote ‘yes’ on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who's nominated for the Supreme Court. She tweeted ‘Murkowski, Collins and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for #KBJ,’" Kimmel said on his show Tuesday evening.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

"Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him, huh?" Kimmel then quipped, in an apparent reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27.

Kimmel also called Greene and Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz "scum and scummer" during the show.

"On Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel called for violence to be committed against Congresswoman Greene. It will not be tolerated," a spokesperson for Greene told Fox News Digital.

The statement added that her office "takes all threats of violence towards the Congresswoman very seriously."

Advertisement

Capitol Police told Fox News Digital on Thursday morning that "we cannot confirm or discuss any potential investigations.