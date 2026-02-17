Rev. Jesse Jackson remembered in DC

The Brief D.C. is remembering the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who died Tuesday at 84. Jackson was a protégé of Martin Luther King Jr. and a major civil‑rights leader. Ben’s Chili Bowl honored him for decades, adding him to its iconic mural.



Washington, D.C., is remembering the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the civil rights leader who died Tuesday at 84.

Jackson was a protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and a two‑time presidential candidate who became a leading force in the Civil Rights Movement after King’s assassination.

Jackson spent his life championing the poor and underrepresented, pushing for voting rights, jobs, education and health care both in the United States and abroad.

He opened diplomatic doors with world leaders, and through his Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, he brought demands for Black pride and economic justice into corporate boardrooms, pressuring companies to build a more open and equitable society.

Ben’s Chili Bowl, the iconic Northwest D.C. eatery, honored the Rev. Jesse Jackson in 2018 during its 60th anniversary by adding him to its famous mural. "We love him, admire him and thank him for pushing America 'to be all it can be,'" the restaurant wrote in 2022 while wishing him a happy 81st birthday. Jackson had been part of the restaurant’s family for decades.

