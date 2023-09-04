Investigation underway after Marine student found dead in car at Quantico base, officials say

A Marine student assigned to the Marine Corps University – aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico – was found unresponsive in his vehicle over the weekend, officials say.

The student was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service was notified and an investigation was opened.

The identity of the Marine has not yet been released as officials are working to notify next of kin.

"The family, loved ones, and peers have our deepest condolences as the Marine Corps University works with his parent command to actively provide much needed support during this difficult time. There is no additional information available, at this time," the Marine Corps University said.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.