Expand / Collapse search

Marine Corps Marathon: FOX 5’s Steve Chenevey runs with thousands

By
Published  October 27, 2025 7:11am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC
Steve Chenevey joins thousands at Marine Corps Marathon

Steve Chenevey joins thousands at Marine Corps Marathon

Tens of thousands of runners laced up this weekend for the 50th Marine Corps Marathon - including FOX 5’s Steven Chenevey.

WASHINGTON - Tens of thousands of runners laced up this weekend for the 50th Marine Corps Marathon - including FOX 5’s Steven Chenevey.

More than 40,000 participants took on the iconic course through Arlington and the District, cheered on by crowds lining the streets.

FOX 5 photojournalist John Finley captured the sights and sounds from the event.

Image 1 of 5

Marine Corps Marathon: FOX 5’s Steve Chenevey runs with thousands

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Marine Corps Marathon.

NewsWashington, D.C.Good News