Tens of thousands of runners laced up this weekend for the 50th Marine Corps Marathon - including FOX 5’s Steven Chenevey.

More than 40,000 participants took on the iconic course through Arlington and the District, cheered on by crowds lining the streets.

FOX 5 photojournalist John Finley captured the sights and sounds from the event.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Marine Corps Marathon: FOX 5’s Steve Chenevey runs with thousands