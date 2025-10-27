Marine Corps Marathon: FOX 5’s Steve Chenevey runs with thousands
WASHINGTON - Tens of thousands of runners laced up this weekend for the 50th Marine Corps Marathon - including FOX 5’s Steven Chenevey.
More than 40,000 participants took on the iconic course through Arlington and the District, cheered on by crowds lining the streets.
FOX 5 photojournalist John Finley captured the sights and sounds from the event.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Marine Corps Marathon.