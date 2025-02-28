Mardi Gras celebrations head to DC

The Brief Mardi Gras celebrations, head to the Wharf for a taste of New Orleans. The parade is kicking off at Blair Alley at 3:30pm near Shake Shack. The event is completely free to attend and will conclude at 7 p.m., but not before the fireworks salute at 6:30 p.m.



Mardi Gras celebrations and activities are heading to D.C. this weekend.

Where to celebrate Mardi Gras in DC?

What we know:

The Wharf is gearing up for an epic Mardi Gras celebration with live music, culinary delights, and plenty of family fun. The Wharf is going to transport a piece of New Orleans to D.C. on Saturday, March 1.

Attendees will be able to enjoy hurricanes, fireworks, and plenty of dazzling performances.

The parade is kicking off at Blair Alley at 3:30pm near Shake Shack. The final participants will complete the parade around 4:30pm near Hell's Kitchen.

The event is completely free to attend and will conclude at 7 p.m., but not before the fireworks salute at 6:30 p.m.

What is Mardi Gras?

Mardi Gras is all about the floats, the music, the King Cake, and, of course, those Hurricanes.

This celebration is rooted in Christian and Roman Catholic traditions, according to the Associated Press. The season begins on Jan. 6, the 12th day after Christmas, and continues until Mardi Gras, which lands on Tuesday, March 4.

The final day typically involves feasting, drinking and revelry before Ash Wednesday and the fasting associated with Lent, the Christian season of preparation for Easter.