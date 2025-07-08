Marco Rubio imposter using AI to call high-level officials

The Brief A State Dept. cable revealed an imposter used AI to pose as Sec. Marco Rubio, targeting top officials with fake texts and voice messages. At least three foreign ministers, a senator, and a governor were contacted in a broader attempt to deceive officials. While the scheme was reportedly unsophisticated and unsuccessful, the department is investigating and boosting cybersecurity measures.



The U.S. State Department is warning U.S. diplomats about a sophisticated impersonation scheme involving artificial intelligence, officials confirmed.

According to a diplomatic cable dated July 3, someone posing as Secretary of State Marco Rubio attempted to contact multiple high-ranking individuals, including at least three foreign ministers, a U.S. senator, and a state governor.

The alert, shared by two senior officials and reviewed by The Associated Press, emphasizes growing concerns over the misuse of AI technologies to mimic public officials.

Marco Rubio imposter calling officials

Big picture view:

The fraudulent messages were sent via text, encrypted messaging app Signal, and voice mail, and suggest a broader effort to deceive recipients into believing they were communicating directly with Secretary Rubio.

One of the officials told The Associated Press that the hoaxes had been unsuccessful and "not very sophisticated." Nonetheless, the second official said the department deemed it "prudent" to advise all employees and foreign governments, particularly as efforts by foreign actors to compromise information security increase.

The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

State Department ‘investigating the matter’

What they're saying:

"The State Department is aware of this incident and is currently investigating the matter," a senior State Department official said in a statement to FOX Local. "The Department takes seriously its responsibility to safeguard its information and continuously takes steps to improve the department’s cybersecurity posture to prevent future incidents."

For security reasons, and due to its ongoing investigation, the official said they were not in the position to offer further details at this time.

FBI says scheme relies on AI voice messages, texts

Dig deeper:

This news follows other high-level officials who have faced AI-driven impersonation.

In May, the government said it was investigating after elected officials and business executives received messages from someone impersonating Susie Wiles, President Donald Trump’s chief of staff.

"They breached the phone; they tried to impersonate her," Trump told reporters. "Nobody can impersonate her. There’s only one Susie."

This past spring, the FBI also warned in a public service announcement of a "malicious text and voice messaging campaign" in which unidentified "malicious actors" have been impersonating senior U.S. government officials.

The scheme, according to the FBI, has relied on text messages and AI-generated voice messages that purport to come from a senior U.S. official and that aim to dupe other government officials as well as the victim’s associates and contacts.