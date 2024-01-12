March on Washington for Gaza takes over Freedom Plaza on Saturday

People from all parts of the country are expected to attend the March on Washington for Gaza Saturday to call for a ceasefire in the war-torn city.

The march will start at Freedom Plaza at 1 p.m. and end at the White House. The American Muslim Task Force for Palestine and the ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War & End Racism) Coalition partnered to put it together.

The organizers say buses are bringing demonstrators from more than 20 states.

The ANSWER Coalition posted on X Friday, "It's up to the power of the movement to continue to put pressure on Biden & Netanyahu to end their genocide of the Palestinian people."

The coalition also organized a protest in front of the White House on Thursday night following the announcement of U.S. and British airstrikes across Yemen.

No road closures have been announced.