MARC Laurel station closes for 10 weeks for safety repairs

The MARC Laurel station will be closed for over two months while construction crews make safety repairs.

Officials say both platforms at the station will be completely replaced. They say work on both platforms will take place simultaneously.

The repairs and closure began August 21. Transit officials expect to have the repairs complete by October 29.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ MARC Laurel station closes for 1 weeks for safety repairs

Several alternate travel options are available for MARC Train customers during the Laurel Station closure:

Drive to other Camden Line stations: Muirkirk (4.4 miles), Savage (4.3 miles)

Tickets to/from Laurel are the same value as Muirkirk and Savage so there is no additional cost. Ample, free parking available at both stations

Drive to a Penn Line station: Odenton (8.6 miles) or Bowie State University (8.9 miles)

Camden Line tickets are always honored for travel on the Penn Line. Ample, free parking available at both stations

MTA Commuter Bus Route 305 and Route 315 from Scaggsville and Burtonsville Park and Ride lots into Washington

Commuter Bus Routes 305 and 315 will honor MARC tickets during the station closure.

WMATA Bus 89M service stops at several locations in and around downtown Laurel (a circle of Route 1/Baltimore Avenue, Main Street, and 7th Street) to the Greenbelt Metro and MARC station.

WMATA buses honor MARC weekly and monthly passes. Riders can transfer to a Camden Line train or Washington Metrorail at Greenbelt (payment of appropriate WMATA Metrorail fare required).

RTA Route 409 from a stop along Route 1/Baltimore Avenue at the Laurel MARC station to Savage MARC station.

Riders can transfer to a Camden Line train at Savage. Use the link above and click on Route 409, Googling "RTA Route 409" will link to an out of date schedule.