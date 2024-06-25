MARC Brunswick Line service suspended Tuesday following bridge fire at Harpers Ferry

Some MARC commuter train lines will be impacted Tuesday following a fire at the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad River Bridge in Harpers Ferry.

The MARC Brunswick Line from West Virginia is one of those routes impacted.

SKYFOX was over the scene of the fire’s aftermath. It's still unclear what sparked the fire.

FROM MDOT:

Due to last night's bridge fire at Harpers Ferry, there will be no Brunswick Line service from West Virginia stations today 6/25/2024 and no alternate transportation will be provided. West Virginia trains are being stored at the yard in Brunswick last night and will depart on their scheduled Brunswick departure times today:

--Train 872 will originate at Brunswick and depart at 5:40am

--Train 874 will originate at Brunswick and depart at 6:08am

--Train 878 will originate at Brunswick and depart at 7:07am

Passengers should listen to announcements today at Brunswick station as some trains may board on the platforms on the far side of the parking lot across from the station. Please exercise caution and only cross the tracks at the Maple Avenue grade crossing/crosswalk. Trains may be moving in both directions on all tracks at any time - allow extra time to park your car and walk to your train.

MARC Train will be meeting with CSX Transportation today to discuss the status of repairs to the bridge at Harpers Ferry. A decision about service to West Virginia in the afternoon and for the remainder of the week will be made today and an updated service alert will be sent.

We regret any inconvenience from the delays you experienced this evening and appreciate your patience and understanding given the circumstances.