Many holiday shoppers concerned about safety amid rising crime

Holiday shoppers say they are taking precautions to avoid becoming a victim this holiday shopping season as crime remains a main concern for many.

FOX 5 learned that a Prince William County police officer was injured and is being treated at the hospital for an arm injury after tackling an alleged shoplifter to the ground inside the food court at Potomac Mills Mall .

Also in Woodbridge, police say three cars were just stolen in minutes. The cars were reportedly left running with the keys inside.

Holiday shoppers say the gift list isn’t the only thing they’re checking twice. They’re also taking a good look at their surroundings.

Parking lots and garages are reportedly one of the most common places for a crime to occur.

FILE-Holiday shoppers fill the Roosevelt Field Mall for Black Friday shopping on November 25, 2022, in Garden City, New York. (Photo by Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

In fact, a reported 22% of all thefts and apparently about 10% of all violent crimes happen in parking garages.

When asked if it makes him think twice before venturing out, Sharzad Essvai told FOX 5, "yes, it does. Places that are not safe."

By all accounts, situational awareness and being aware of your surroundings is key but experts also advise having a safety plan along with your shopping plan: Know the exits, know where to hide and keep in mind that many stores have a back door exit.

"We always have extra support this time of year," said Renee Carr with the Prince William County Police Department.

FOX 5 saw additional cruisers out around busy shopping areas Wednesday. We’re told officers are patrolling malls and popular plazas – all part of their strategy to help keep shoppers safe this season.