Suspect steals multiple purses and backpacks from Michael Kors at Potomac Mills

Prince William County Police continue to investigate a robbery that occurred at the Michael Kors store in Potomac Mills.

Police responded to Potomac Mills on Tuesday, Nov. 28, around 7:26 p.m. for reports of a robbery at the Michael Kors store. Police say the loss prevention staff observed a man select multiple pieces of merchandise and walk towards the exit. Staff members attempted to confront the man, and he threatened the staff members, and then fled the store with the unpaid merchandise. Multiple purses and backpacks were reported missing.

The suspect is described as a mixed-race male wearing a tan scarf on his face, all black clothing, and black/white sneakers.