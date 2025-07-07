Mannassas GOP Headquarters vandalized on Fourth of July
MANASSAS, Va. - The Manassas GOP headquarters was vandalized in the late hours of July 4. The damages include graffiti left on the building’s door and "Fash" spray-painted on the front window. One American flag was pulled down, and a suspicious substance, believed to be urine, was smeared on the window.
The vandalism was discovered the following morning by committee member Zachary Murphy. The Manassas Republican Party has put out a statement that the act "will only strengthen our resolve."
Several Democratic city council members also issued statements condemning the act. Councilmember Ralph Smith called it "disgusting and disturbing" and reaffirmed a commitment to safety and respect. Councilmember Tom Osina said such behavior "has NO place in political discourse in Manassas".
The Manassas Republican Party has filed a police report and requests that anyone with information contact the Manassas Police Department.