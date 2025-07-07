Expand / Collapse search

Mannassas GOP Headquarters vandalized on Fourth of July

By Allison McBride
Published  July 7, 2025 1:23pm EDT
    • Manassas GOP headquarters were vandalized on July 4.
    • Damages include graffiti and a stolen flag.
    • Both local Republican and Democratic council members have condemned the vandals.

MANASSAS, Va. - The Manassas GOP headquarters was vandalized in the late hours of July 4. The damages include graffiti left on the building’s door and "Fash" spray-painted on the front window. One American flag was pulled down, and a suspicious substance, believed to be urine, was smeared on the window.

The vandalism was discovered the following morning by committee member Zachary Murphy. The Manassas Republican Party has put out a statement that the act "will only strengthen our resolve."

Several Democratic city council members also issued statements condemning the act. Councilmember Ralph Smith called it "disgusting and disturbing" and reaffirmed a commitment to safety and respect. Councilmember Tom Osina said such behavior "has NO place in political discourse in Manassas".

The Manassas Republican Party has filed a police report and requests that anyone with information contact the Manassas Police Department.

