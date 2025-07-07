Mannassas GOP Headquarters vandalized on Fourth of July

The Brief Manassas GOP headquarters were vandalized on July 4. Damages include graffiti and a stolen flag. Both local Republican and Democratic council members have condemned the vandals.



The Manassas GOP headquarters was vandalized in the late hours of July 4. The damages include graffiti left on the building’s door and "Fash" spray-painted on the front window. One American flag was pulled down, and a suspicious substance, believed to be urine, was smeared on the window.

The vandalism was discovered the following morning by committee member Zachary Murphy. The Manassas Republican Party has put out a statement that the act "will only strengthen our resolve."

Several Democratic city council members also issued statements condemning the act. Councilmember Ralph Smith called it "disgusting and disturbing" and reaffirmed a commitment to safety and respect. Councilmember Tom Osina said such behavior "has NO place in political discourse in Manassas".

The Manassas Republican Party has filed a police report and requests that anyone with information contact the Manassas Police Department.