Mango truck overturns on Capital Beltway

A tractor trailer carrying mangoes overturned on Interstate 495 in the Rockville area Wednesday morning. The crash happened along the outerloop of the Capital Beltway just past the Interstate 270 split.

Aerial images showed crews off-loading the fruit as part of the cleanup process. Officials say 26,000 pounds of mangoes were in the truck.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Commuters can expect delays in the area.