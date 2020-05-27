Mandatory summer school coming soon for Alexandria City Public Schools students

Mandatory summer school is coming soon for Alexandria City Public Schools students. The district says it’s to make up for the loss of institutional time during the coronavirus pandemic.

The summer learning will take place for all grade levels via distance learning.

Parents do have the option to opt-out with a written explanation detailing why their child should not participate in the summer learning program.

The district says most of the summer opportunities will be free to all students.

The summer learning would take place from July 6 through July 31.

Books will be mailed home to students in kindergarten through fourth grade.

ACPS is also hosting a Q&A session on its website Thursday about what they’re calling "The Continuity of Learning 3.0."

We’re told there will be feedback and coaching or grading for credit-bearing courses that will go on transcripts.

"By offering the summer learning program, we’re providing our students the opportunity for that loss not to continue. We know that this loss has occurred and what we’re trying to do is be committed to ensure that our students don’t continue to experience what is typically called the summer slide or the academic loss," said ((sot))

Dr. Terri Mozingo, chief academic officer of Alexandria City Public Schools.

The summer program is an abbreviated version of what’s taking place right now.

For example, pre-kindergarten through second grade will include the courses "Art in Color" and "Summer Discoveries."

Instruction for all grades could include learning activity packets, TV lessons via the district’s station and online learning.

Students would have summer classes Monday through Thursday, K-8 from 9 a.m. until noon and high schoolers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.