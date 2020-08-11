Manassas toddler returns home after receiving treatment for life-threatening disease in Minnesota

It was a welcome home celebration of sorts down in Manassas on Tuesday.

Friends and neighbors came out in support as the Huntington family arrived on an angel flight from Minnesota earlier this afternoon.

Wesley Huntington, 2, returned home after four months in Minnesota getting treatment for a life-threatening disease.

FOX 5's Gary McGrady reports that Wesley suffers from a disease called MPS I and says that it is going to be a lifelong battle for little Wesley.

The prognosis for Wesley is good moving forward, but he is going to have to be in and out of hospitals for the rest of his life.

Wesley's family has set up a GoFundMe page. Click here for all of the details.