Manassas National Battlefield considered most endangered historic place by preservationists

The historic Manassas National Battlefield Park is considered this year's most endangered historic place, according to Preservation Virginia.

This comes as developers are moving forward with a plan to build several data centers near the site.

Environmentalists say Manassas National Battlefield Park is under serious threat from the pending rezoning for the industrial data center which they say would located "a stone's throw" from the park.

The National Parks Conservation Association held a news conference on Tuesday voicing those concerns.

There's also plenty of pushback from some nearby residents who are concerned about preserving this piece of history and the environmental impact.

However, plenty of residents who live near where the data centers could be built have yard signage supporting the project.

Prince William County's Board of Supervisors plans to continue discussions on the data centers at a meeting on June 7.