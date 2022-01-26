Debate continues in Prince William over data center expansion near Manassas National Battlefield

The debate continues over the expansion and development of data centers in parts of Prince William County near the Manassas National Battlefield.

Officials say the project known as the 'PW Digital Gateway' would create a 'technology corridor' along Pageland Lane for development of data center uses.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

According to the Prince William County government website, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors said it will, "look carefully at the areas directly abutting Conway Robinson Memorial State Forest and the Manassas National Battlefield Park, and coordinate the review with the open space corridor concepts of the rural area (native plant buffering and sustainability) to preserve as much of the area as possible."

A virtual community meeting was held on January 20 and an upcoming in-person community meeting will be held on Thursday, January 27 at the Beacon Hall Conference Center on the George Mason University SciTech Campus in Manassas.