Manassas man charged with forcible sodomy for assaulting child under 12: police

The Brief A Manassas man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12. Police say the suspect is 19-year-old Chalillo Rosalio Perez Perez. The investigation into the assault began in August 2024. The suspect was arrested last week.



A 19-year-old has been charged with sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12, Prince William County police say.

The investigation into the assault began on Aug. 7, 2024.

Police responded to a home in Manassas where it was reported that a child had been sexually assaulted by an individual who they knew on July 25, 2024.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspect who was later identified as Chalillo Rosalio Perez Perez.

Attempts to find him were unsuccessful for months. Then, on Feb. 13, 2025, the 19-year-old suspect was charged with forcible sodomy.

Officials say his court date is pending. Bond status is unavailable.