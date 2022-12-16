Manassas man arrested in connection to sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

A man has been arrested in connection to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Manassas.

Officers responded to the 5400 block of Hoadly Road just after 9 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a larceny.

The victim, who police identified as a 13-year-old girl, told officers that a man who she didn't know had taken her bike. Upon further questioning, the victim stated that the man had also sexually assaulted her.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Manassas man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl and stealing her bike

Police said that the investigation revealed the victim was riding her bike in the area of Hoadly Road and Prince William Parkway when she stopped due to the weather and exhaustion.

That's when the victim said a maroon truck, driven by the unknown man, pulled up next to the victim and offered her a ride.

According to Prince William Co. police, the young girl agreed, and the man loaded the bike in the bed of the truck before proceeding to drive away with the victim in the passenger seat.

The man then drove to the 5400 block of Hoadly Road, where he proceeded to sexually assault the victim in a nearby parking lot, police said.

After the assault, the victim exited the vehicle and the suspect drove off with the victim’s bike still in the bed of the truck.

The 13-year-old was able to take a photo of the vehicle before the suspect drove away. Police said the victim was not injured during the incident.

READ MORE: Woman arrested after stabbing man on Metro train during fight: officials

Following the release of information and a picture of the suspect vehicle, information was obtained which ultimately led to the identity of the driver operating the vehicle at the time.

Detectives located the vehicle unoccupied in the Manassas Park Commuter Lot and were able to make contact with the individual who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The driver, identified as the accused, met with detectives at the Western District Police Station. The accused was not the owner of the vehicle. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Sender Juventino Linares Rivera, was arrested.

Correction from the previously released information in this investigation: the victim is a 13-year-old girl.