Manassas man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl and stealing her bike

Police in Prince William County are searching for a Manassas man who allegedly stole a 12-year-old girl's bike, and sexually assaulted her in his truck Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 5400 block of Hoadly Road just after 9 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a larceny.

The victim, who police identified as a 12-year-old girl, told officers that a man who she didn't know had taken her bike. Upon further questioning, the victim stated that the man had also sexually assaulted her.

Police said that the investigation revealed the victim was riding her bike in the area of Hoadly Road and Prince William Parkway when she stopped due to the weather and exhaustion.

That's when the victim said a maroon truck, driven by the unknown man, pulled up next to the victim and offered her a ride.

According to Prince William Co. police, the young girl agreed, and the man loaded the bike in the bed of the truck before proceeding to drive away with the victim in the passenger seat.

The man then drove to the 5400 block of Hoadly Road, where he proceeded to sexually assault the victim in a nearby parking lot, police said.

After the assault, the victim exited the vehicle and the suspect drove off with the victim’s bike still in the bed of the truck.

The 12-year-old was able to take a photo of the vehicle before the suspect drove away. Police said the victim was not injured during the incident.

Authorities described the suspect as a Hispanic male with black hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt at the time of the encounter.

The vehicle appears to be a model 2010-2015, Ford F-350 with two-tone maroon/tan paint, a silver plow on the front, and a large salter in the bed. The victim’s bike was described as a teal-colored Huffy mountain-style bicycle.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle and identifying the suspect.