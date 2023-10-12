Manassas City police arrest Ohio man in stolen vehicle with multiple active felony warrants

Manassas City Police arrested and charged an Ohio man with grand theft auto and fugitive from justice.

The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Damien Lee. Police say they arrived in the area of Phair Way near the intersection of Gateway Boulevard for the report of a suspicious person in a semi-truck parked on the property for several weeks Wednesday night. Upon arrival, police attempted to speak to the suspect and Lee would only speak through a vent in the truck.

Police learned Lee had several active felony warrants form Ohio including the theft of the semi-truck he was in. Lee refused to comply with the officer's commands to exit the truck.

After several hours of unsuccessful negotiating, Lee was taken into custody without injury. He is being held without bond.