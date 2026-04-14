Manassas boy, 9, struck and killed; driver charged with driving without a license

The Brief Boy, 9, was struck and killed while running across Centreville Road. Driver stayed at the scene and is charged with driving without a license. Police say it is his third offense and he was released on a summons.



A 9‑year‑old Manassas boy was struck and killed Monday night by a driver who police say was driving without a license.

What we know:

The crash happened around 10:23 p.m. at Centreville Road and Leland Road. Investigators said the child left his home and was running across Centreville Road when he was hit by a northbound Honda Civic. Police said he was not in a crosswalk or designated crossing area.

The driver stayed at the scene and was not injured. Bystanders began CPR before the boy was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police identified the driver as Jacinto Josue Ezequiel Jacinto Morales, 30, of Centreville. He is charged with driving without a license, his third offense, according to investigators. He was released on a summons, and a court date is pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703‑792‑6500 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.