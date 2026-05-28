David Rush: Ex‑CIA official’s booking photo released in government gold‑bars theft case

The Brief Rush was arrested and charged with criminal theft of public money. Agents seized more than 300 gold bars and roughly $2 million in currency. The FBI says it is working with the CIA and Department of Justice in the investigation.



Officials have released the booking photo of David Rush, a former senior CIA official with top‑secret clearance who is accused of stealing hundreds of gold bars worth more than $40 million from the federal government and storing them in his Virginia home.

What we know:

Rush was arrested last week and charged with criminal theft of public money, according to federal court filings.

An FBI affidavit says that from November to March, Rush requested and received a significant quantity of foreign currency and tens of millions of dollars in gold bars for work‑related expenses.

RELATED: $40M in gold bars, $2M cash seized in arrest of former U.S. official David Rush

Investigators said it remains unclear what he intended to use the funds for, though some of the material was later found in a storage space near his office.

Federal agents searched Rush’s home on May 18 and seized more than 300 gold bars valued at more than $40 million, along with roughly $2 million in U.S. currency and about 35 luxury watches, many of them Rolexes. He was arrested the following day.

The affidavit states there is probable cause to believe Rush "knowingly embezzled, stole, purloined, or knowingly converted a thing of value of the United States" for his personal use.

The FBI says it is working with the CIA and the Department of Justice as the investigation continues.

David Rush (Alexandria Sheriff’s Office)