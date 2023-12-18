Man yelled antisemitic remarks, sprayed unknown substance at 2 outside Georgetown synagogue: police

A man was arrested and is facing charges after police say he sprayed an unknown substance at two people outside a D.C. synagogue while shouting antisemitic remarks.

The incident happened Sunday just before 9:30 a.m. outside the Kesher Israel Congregation in the 2800 block of N Street in Georgetown.

Detectives say they placed 33-year-old Brent Wood under arrest at the scene. His vehicle was checked, but no hazardous materials were found. No injuries were reported.

Wood’s last known address was in Toledo, Ohio. He faces simple assault and resisting arrest charges.

The Metropolitan Police Department says they are investigating this offense as being motivated by hate or bias.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.