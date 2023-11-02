Man wounded in shooting in parking lot of Woodbridge Tex-Mex restaurant

Authorities are investigating after a man was wounded in a shooting outside a Woodbridge Tex-Mex restaurant.

Police responded to the Palace Tex Mex Grill on Richmond Highway around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday after a report of a shooting.

Investigators say a 27-year-old man was shot after gunfire rang out following a fight in the parking lot of the restaurant. The man was shot in the lower body and was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries police say are not life threatening.

Shell casings were found in the parking lot. Detectives say several vehicles were seen fleeing the area after the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.