Prince George's County teacher arrested for sex abuse of a minor

A Prince George's County teacher has been arrested after a woman says she was sexually assaulted by him when she was a student at Largo High School.

PHOTO: PGPD

Prince George's County Police were notified by the woman on Sept. 30 of a sexual assault that occurred from 2015-2017 when she was a student. The defendant, Lonnie Elias, Jr., was the victim's teacher at the time.

READ MORE: Maryland audit to focus on 100 in-custody police deaths

The victim was interviewed by Investigators and provided details of the abuse. The suspect was interviewed by Investigators on Oct. 2. PGPD made notification to Prince Georges County Public Schools on Oct. 3 and Elias Jr. was placed on administrative duty.

The suspect did not have contact with students after police and the school system were aware of the incident. The State’s Attorney’s Office presented the case for indictment on Oct. 18 and a Grand Jury issued a warrant for the suspect for Sex Abuse of a Minor and other related charges.

READ MORE: Spotsylvania mother charged with murder after 4-year-old eats sizable amount of THC gummies

Elias Jr. was arrested in Upper Marlboro on Friday and was transported to the Department of Corrections where he will appear before the District Court Commissioner.

Elias Jr. has been employed by Prince George’s County Public Schools since 2007. He has been serving as a music teacher and band director, according to a letter from the superintendent.

In that same letter, the superintendent writes:

"This is disheartening news for the Largo High School and International High School communities. We understand that students, staff and families will experience a wide range of emotions. We want to assure you that any behavior that brings harm to a student will not be tolerated in any way. We remain committed to ensuring a quality education in a safe environment for all students."

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact police at (301) 772-4930 or PGPD_CVA@co.pg.md.us. To remain anonymous, call 1-866-411-TIPS.