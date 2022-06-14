Man wanted for allegedly killing ex-girlfriend's 9-year-old daughter arrested, claims he didn't do it

A man, who was wanted for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend and killing her 9-year-old daughter, is now in police custody.

Houston police said in a tweet on Tuesday evening, 22-year-old Jeremiah Jones was taken into custody around 6 p.m. in a parking lot in 22300 block of Imperial Valley Dr

Prior to his arrest, 22-year-old Jeremiah Jones spoke with FOX 26, and is claiming he didn’t do it.

The 9-year-old little girl was in the Houston Police Department Police Activities League Program.

She was gunned down and killed inside her own apartment.

The man who’s now charged with her murder says he is innocent.

Did you shoot your ex and her 9-year-old daughter? FOX 26 asked 22-year-old Jeremiah Jones. "No ma’am," Jones answered.

Jones spoke with FOX 26 on Zoom saying he was not there at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and says he did not do it.

So why would his ex-girlfriend tell police he’s the one who opened fire on her and her daughter?

"I really don’t know ma’am, honestly. I’m just trying to get all of this resolved, because I was at a gas station on camera minutes before they say this happened," Jones says.

Houston police say it was just before 10 p.m. Monday when Jones’ ex-girlfriend says he burst into her northwest Houston apartment.

"There was a short struggle. The kids stayed in the bedroom, and she was out in the living room. Before she was even shot, he went directly to the bedroom and executed the little girl," says HPD Sgt. Michael Cass with HPD’s Homicide Unit.

Jones’ ex-girlfriend ended up shot in the shoulder and was rushed to the hospital where she’s expected to survive. Her 9-year-old was shot and killed.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says "This senseless act of domestic violence hits home for me and the HPD family. That sweet child was a member of our Police Activities League Program."

"It just makes me really sad just knowing the little girl didn’t make it," says neighbor Heidi.

"People are just shooting people now, and it’s ok, and I’m not ok with that. It’s honestly heartbreaking. I’m devastated," adds neighbor Santino Alcoser.

Jones, who was out of jail on bond on several other charges, says he and his attorney are in the process of retrieving store surveillance video that he says will prove he was about 20 miles away from his ex-girlfriend’s apartment when she and her daughter were shot.

"I have no reason to hide. I have no reason to hide. I’m going to turn myself in. I just want my lawyer to get all the proper documents for me," Jones says.

Houston police investigators say they are pulling surveillance footage of their own, which they believe will show Jones’ car at the apartments during the deadly shooting.