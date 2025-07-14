Man wanted for attacking bus driver on the job in Lorton: police

The Brief A bus driver was attacked onboard his bus in Lorton last week. A suspect is being sought for the assault. The victim suffered minor injuries.



Fairfax County police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who assaulted a bus driver in Lorton last week.

What we know:

A bus driver was working his regular route when he was attacked near Gunston Cove Road and Cranford Street early Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspect boarded the bus, then assaulted the driver.

Responding officers searched the area, but were unable to find him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Further details about the victim and his injuries have been released by police.

A motive for the attack is also unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has any information about the attack, is asked to contact police.