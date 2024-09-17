Man wanted after walking into Frederick County high school, assaulting staff member: Sheriff's Office

article

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspicious man who walked into a local high school Tuesday morning and assaulted a staff member.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man entered Urbana High School through an exterior door at 11 a.m.

While he was walking around inside the school, a staff member noticed him and escorted him back outside. As the staff member was closing the door, he was assaulted by the suspect. The suspect then left the campus.

The School Resource Officer was immediately contacted and began investigating. No other students or staff were hurt.

The Sheriff’s Office says additional deputies in the Urbana area for school dismissal today.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 301-600-2071.