Man suspected of DUI crashes car, attacks good Samaritans who stop to help

A man accused of driving under the influence and then assaulting two people who stopped to help him after he crashed his car is now facing several charges, Virginia State Police say.

At 1:51 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Stafford County. Investigators say a Mercedes sedan was traveling south on I-95 when it ran off the right side of the interstate near the 135-mile marker, struck the guardrail and flipped.

After seeing the crash, two other drivers pulled off to the shoulder to try to help the driver, who they thought might be injured. As they walked up to the Mercedes, 29-year-old Kevin J. Wood got out and began to assault them, apparently strangling one of them.

Wood and both of the men who stopped to help were taken to Mary Washington Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

State police have charged Wood with one count of driving under the influence (DUI, 3rd offense within 5-10 years), one count of attempted murder, one count of strangulation and one count of malicious wounding.

At this time, he remains in the hospital but will be processed upon release. The crash and assaults remain under investigation.