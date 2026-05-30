Carroll County deputy killed, another injured; suspect wanted, considered armed and dangerous

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The Brief Authorities are searching for Michael Timothy Puckett after two Carroll County deputies were shot during a welfare check. One deputy was killed, and a second deputy was struck in his ballistic vest and is stable. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Puckett’s arrest.



Authorities are searching for Michael Timothy Puckett after a Carroll County deputy was killed and another deputy was injured during a welfare check Friday night.

What we know:

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to 13658 Fancy Gap Highway around 9:26 p.m. Friday after receiving a request from a family member to conduct a welfare check.

When deputies arrived, two deputies made contact with a man identified as Michael Puckett, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the encounter, officials said Puckett opened fire on the deputies. Deputies returned fire.

Both deputies were struck by gunfire.

One deputy suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The second deputy was struck in his ballistic vest and was receiving medical evaluation, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said the second deputy was reported to be in stable condition.

The Associated Press reported the slain deputy was identified by Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp as Deputy Logan Utt, a military veteran who joined the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in 2023.

The suspect

The U.S. Marshals Service said Michael Timothy Puckett is wanted for homicide of a law enforcement officer.

Officials said Puckett should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

What they're saying:

Virginia State Police said it is investigating the officer-involved shooting portion of the incident.

"VSP would like to express their condolences to the family of the slain deputy as well as the Carroll County Sheriff's Office," Virginia State Police said.

Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp said the investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led up to the gunfire beyond the welfare check.

The sheriff’s office has not released additional information about Puckett’s possible location.

What's next:

A coordinated law enforcement search is underway.

Authorities are urging anyone who sees Puckett or has information about his whereabouts not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Virginia State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting portion of the incident.