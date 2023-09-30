Serial sex offender arrested after being caught on camera lurking in Fairfax County park: police

The Fairfax County Police Department says a man suspected in multiple sex offenses in the Groveton area has been taken into custody.

Police say around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, officers with the Franconia Police District became aware that a man who fit the description of the suspect in a recent incident of indecent exposure had been seen on surveillance video in a park with children nearby.

Patrol officers from the Franconia and Mount Vernon police districts were both notified and they immediately responded to the 6600 block of Telegraph Rd.

The officers spotted the suspect and he attempted to flee the scene. As the suspect ran, he began to take off his clothes and throw them into the woods. Officers caught up to the man and placed him under arrest.

Police say Felix Antonio Mejias Vigil, 35, was arrested for two counts of indecent liberties with a child under 15, four counts of actual/simulated masturbation in public, and false identification to law enforcement. He is being held at the Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Following a thorough investigation and an interview with Mejias Vigil, police say he is believed to be the suspect in the following cases that occurred between July and September of this year in Fairfax County:

June or July of 2023 // 6600 block of Telegraph Rd // Obscene Sexual Gestures

July 28 at 4:15 p.m. // 6500 block of Virginia Hills Pool Rd//Indecent Liberties

September 19 at approximately 7:00 p.m. // 6600 block of Telegraph Rd // Obscene Sexual Gestures

September 22 at 4:00 p.m. // 6600 block of Telegraph Rd // Obscene Sexual Gestures

September 22 at 5:04 p.m. // 6500 block of Diana Ln // Obscene Sexual Gestures