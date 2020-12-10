Man suffers only minor injuries after SUV plows through wall of DC apartment building

A man is lucky to be alive after suffering only minor injuries when an SUV plowed through the wall of his apartment building and into the room where he was sitting.

Authorities say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C.

Images and video posted online by the D.C. Fire Department show the massive extent of the damage caused by the crash.

Officials say the Cave-in Task Force was called to the scene to conduct shoring operations on the wall that was damaged.

The resident who was in the room was transported with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV declined transport. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.