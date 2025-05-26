Man stuck, killed by stray bullet in NW D.C.

D.C. Police say a man was killed after he was struck by a stray bullet while sitting in his home Sunday evening.

MPD says they received a call around 6:20 p.m. about a shooting on the 1500 block of Ogden Street Northwest.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, an adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency personnel responded and began life-saving measures, but the victim was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the initial investigation shows the shooting happened in the rear of the building, but do not have any information on who the suspect may be. Additionally, police do not believe the shooting was targeted.

The investigation is ongoing.