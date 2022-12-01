Man struck, killed by vehicle in Prince George’s County; roads closed in Temple Hills area

A man is dead after he was struck and killed early Thursday morning by a vehicle in Prince George’s County.

The crash happened around 3:55 a.m. in the 4400 block of Branch Avenue in the Temple Hills area.

Police say the crash happened in the northbound lanes. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene.

The northbound lanes in the 4400 block of Branch Avenue are closed. Vehicles are being detoured to St. Barnabas Road.