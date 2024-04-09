Man struck by vehicle on Indian Head Highway in Accokeek dies from injuries

A man who was struck by a vehicle on Indian Head Highway in Accokeek on Monday died his injuries at the scene, police say.

Officers responded to the southbound lanes of the roadway near Manning Road E. where they found the victim suffering from trauma.

The man died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police say.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash.