Man struck by vehicle in Damascus suffering from life-threatening injuries

One man has been transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Damascus Monday afternoon.

Montgomery County police say they arrived at the site of the accident at the intersection of Woodfield Road and Hawkins Creamery Road just before 6:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and police are still investigating the matter.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.