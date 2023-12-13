Man struck by gunfire in Fairfax County shooting dies after taking himself to hospital

Authorities say a man who entered a hospital in Prince William County Tuesday with gunshot wounds following a shooting investigation in Fairfax County has died.

The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 5300 block of Harbor Court Drive in Franconia.

Police say they arrived but were not able to locate a victim.

Later in the day detectives say a wounded man they believe was the victim in the shooting entered a Prince William County hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

Witnesses tell investigators that a male suspect, approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall, with a skinny build, and wearing a gray hoodie was seen fleeing the shooting scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.