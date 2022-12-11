Man struck by Green Line train at Anacostia: WMATA

A man was struck by a Green Line train at Anacostia Sunday morning, according to WMATA.

Metro Transit police and paramedics were on the scene at Anacostia Station after a person was struck by a green line train around 7:40 a.m., according to WMATA.

WMATA said surveillance video suggests the man intentionally place himself in the path of the train and he's not showing signs of life.

Service was suspended between Southern Avenue and Navy Yard until 10:30 a.m. Delays on the Green Line in both directions continued throughout the morning.



