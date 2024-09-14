Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed in Maryland parking lot, dies from injuries: police

Published  September 14, 2024 11:48am EDT
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A stabbing in a Maryland parking lot left one man dead Friday night.

Prince George's County police responded to the 4400 block of 23rd Parkway at approximately 10:10 p.m. for a stabbing. Police arrived on the scene and discovered an adult man outside in a parking lot suffering from trauma. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to police all parties involved have been identified. 

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 