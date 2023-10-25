Man stabbed in Fairfax County hospitalized with life threatening injuries; 1 arrested

Authorities say a man remains hospitalized with injuries that are considered life threatening after he was stabbed in Fairfax County.

The stabbing was reported around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of First Road in Clifton.

Police say a male suspect was arrested after fleeing in a vehicle.

SKYFOX was over the scene and showed multiple emergency vehicles on the scene. The incident is believed to be domestic related.

The stabbing remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.