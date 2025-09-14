Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed to death during large fight in Northwest DC

By
Published  September 14, 2025 11:56am EDT
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • A man was fatally stabbed in Northwest DC this weekend.
    • Police say the deadly stabbing stemmed from a large fight.
    • No arrests have been made.

WASHINGTON - DC police are investigating after a fight took a deadly turn that left one man dead and three other victims injured.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2000 block of 14th Street in Northwest DC to find an unconscious man suffering from stab wounds Saturday afternoon.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Jermaine Foster Jr., was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Three other victims were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Police say the deadly stabbing happened during a large fight.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any further details, including what caused the fight.

No arrests have been announced, and no possible suspect descriptions have been released.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Washington, D.C.NewsCrime and Public Safety