Man stabbed to death during large fight in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - DC police are investigating after a fight took a deadly turn that left one man dead and three other victims injured.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 2000 block of 14th Street in Northwest DC to find an unconscious man suffering from stab wounds Saturday afternoon.
The man, identified as 34-year-old Jermaine Foster Jr., was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Three other victims were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.
Police say the deadly stabbing happened during a large fight.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release any further details, including what caused the fight.
No arrests have been announced, and no possible suspect descriptions have been released.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.