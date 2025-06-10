Police shoot, kill man armed with spear after alleged stabbing in Howard County

The Brief Officers found the suspect wielding a large double-edged spear. Witnesses said he approached police and refused to drop the weapon. Police shot and killed the suspect; no officers were injured.



A man armed with a spear was shot and killed by police Monday night after allegedly stabbing a family member, authorities said.

Howard County police responded to the 9200 block of Wilbur Court around 7:30 p.m., where a man in his 20s reported being stabbed.

Investigators said the suspect, also a man in his 20s, called 911 from the intersection of Oakland Mills Road and Carters Lane, stating he was armed.

Officers located the suspect, who they say was armed with a large double-edged spear. Witnesses said he advanced toward police and refused to drop the weapon.

Police shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

The stabbing victim remains in critical condition at Shock Trauma.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is reviewing the incident, which remains under investigation.

