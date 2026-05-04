Man sought after assault on Fredericksburg Canal Path trail

The Brief Police in Fredericksburg are searching for a man who assaulted a woman along the Canal Path late Friday night. Investigators say the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on May 1 after the victim left Fredericksburg Shopping Center and entered the Canal Path from Emancipation Highway’s southbound side. The woman told police that after passing under a bridge, a man ran up behind her, grabbed her, assaulted her and exposed himself.



Police in Fredericksburg are searching for a man who assaulted a woman along the Canal Path late Friday night, according to authorities.

What we know:

Investigators say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on May 1, after the victim left the Fredericksburg Shopping Center and walked along Emancipation Highway before accessing the Canal Path from the southbound side.

The woman told police that after passing under a bridge, a man ran up behind her, grabbed her, assaulted her and exposed himself.

The victim was able to escape and flee the area before calling 911. Officers responded shortly after, but the suspect had already fled on foot. A K-9 search of the surrounding area did not locate him, either, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet tall, with dark hair reaching his eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue pants.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say they are investigating whether the attack may be connected to a similar assault reported on October 19, 2025. They emphasized there is no connection to earlier March incidents in the area, however, as a suspect in those cases is currently in custody.

Fredericksburg police say they are increasing patrols along local trails and urging residents to take precautions when walking at night, including traveling with a companion, staying in well-lit areas, keeping one ear free when using headphones and carrying a charged phone.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.