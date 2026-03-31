Fredericksburg police arrest man for sexual assaults on Heritage Trail, Canal Path
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Fredericksburg Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting three people along city walking paths earlier this month.
Heritage Trail sexual assaults
What we know:
Officers arrested Hien Dinh of Stafford County, and charged him with three counts of sexual battery.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Three sexual assaults reported along Fredericksburg walking path
Tip leads to arrest
The backstory:
The first assault happened on March 19 on the Canal Path. Two more assaults on the Heritage Trail were reported on March 23 and March 25. In each case, according to police, a man walked up to a woman on the trail, grabbed her butt, then ran off.
Police said that after warning the public, they received multiple tips about the case, including "a critical tip from a retired northern Virginia investigator," that helped them identify Dinh as a suspect.
Investigators used an automatic license plate reader to determine that Dinh's car entered the city on the night of each of the assaults. The license plate reader flagged Dinh's car in Fredericksburg again on March 26, the day after the last assault. Police found the car on Bridgewater Street, near the Heritage Trail. Officers seized the vehicle.
Police served warrants at Dinh's home on March 31, the day he was arrested.
Dinh was arrested and charged on Tuesday. He's being held without bond.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Fredericksburg Police Department and previous FOX 5 reports.